Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 00:30

Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Opponents Devote Participation in Parliamentary Election to Confront Resistance

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah prefers to engage in the elections on the basis of serving the people interests and cope with the socioeconomic crisis, adding that the rivals have chosen to give the elections a purely political essence.

His eminence also stressed that the insistence on the right to resistance and the determination to fight the Israeli enemy and defend the nation are also basic with respect to Hezbollah policy.

Sheikh Qassem made his remarks during a visit to the headquarters of the Muslim Scholars Assembly in order to update the clerics on the latest developments related to the parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on May 15, 2022.
