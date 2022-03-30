0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 11:41

Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up

If the presidential election were held now, Trump would enjoy the support of 47% of Americans, while Biden would receive 41% of the vote, a Harvard CAPS-Harris survey conducted on March 23-24 and published by The Hill on Monday shows.
 
Vice President Kamala Harris would apparently perform even worse against the former president than her boss – 38% of 1,990 respondents would vote for her against 49% for Trump.
 
These findings come as Biden’s ratings spiral downwards. According to a recent poll by NBC News, the president's approval rating has fallen to just 40%, the lowest level of his presidency per NBC’s records, amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the largest inflation spike in 40 years.
 
Though Trump has yet to formally announce whether he will run, the Harvard CAPS-Harris survey is more good news for him. He remains the number one candidate for Republicans, with the support of 59%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another favorite for the GOP nomination, received 10%.
 
Support for former Vice President Mike Pence is just one percentage point higher, and should they fight for the Republican nomination against each other, DeSantis would receive 28%, Pence – 24%, according to the poll.
 
Trump, who served one term in office from 2017 to 2021, has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Numerous lawsuits filed by his campaign, however, have not led to the results being overturned.
 
 
 
 
 
