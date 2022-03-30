0
Wednesday 30 March 2022 - 21:48

‘Israel’ Working On Air ‘Defense’ Pact with Regional Allies: Reports

Story Code : 986526
The Tel Aviv regime may soon sign the prospective alliance with its Middle East partners. The sides have also recently developed joint systems for detecting missile and drone threats, Hebrew media reported, following an off-record briefing with ‘Israeli’ Air Force officials.
 
According to reports, the opportunity for the airborne coalition followed normalization agreements between the occupation regime and Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
 
A summit this week brought envoys from the US, Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco, and the UAE to southern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories for talks that also included discussion of deepening security coordination in the sky between the ‘Israeli’ air force and its regional partners’ flying forces, officials said.
 
The Zionist military establishment views such coordination as a “strategic asset” in defending against alleged aerial threats that it did not previously have.
 
The countries already cooperate with the Zionist regime on intelligence, security operations, and air force training.
Tagged
Zionist
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Pentagon Contradicts Biden Ukraine Claim: US Not Training Troops in Poland
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Zelensky Positive about Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
30 March 2022
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
Russian Consumer Watchdog Head Says US Financing Over 300 Biolabs Across World
30 March 2022
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Match-up
30 March 2022
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
“Israel’s” Military Attaché to Be Appointed Soon in Bahrain!
29 March 2022
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken
Blinken Calls Saudi FM Hours after Negev Summit
29 March 2022
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
UN Envoy: Sudan Could Face Economic, Security Collapse
29 March 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about at the White House, March 28, 2022.
Biden Doubles Down on Putin Comments
29 March 2022
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
Pakistan PM Accuses US of Funding “Conspiracy” to Topple His Gov’t
28 March 2022
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
Nearly 140 Arab Rights Groups Demand End to Saudi War, Siege on Yemen
28 March 2022
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing
Kim Says North Korea Will Keep Developing 'Formidable Striking Capabilities'
28 March 2022
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
Russia Investigates Alleged Footage of Ukrainian Troops Torturing POWs
28 March 2022
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
Multiple Explosions Rock Lviv in Western Ukraine
27 March 2022