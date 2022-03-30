‘Israel’ Working On Air ‘Defense’ Pact with Regional Allies: Reports

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and its regional allies are working on developing a joint military system to protect against the alleged threat of Iranian drones and missiles, reports suggested.

According to reports, the opportunity for the airborne coalition followed normalization agreements between the occupation regime and Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

A summit this week brought envoys from the US, Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco, and the UAE to southern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories for talks that also included discussion of deepening security coordination in the sky between the ‘Israeli’ air force and its regional partners’ flying forces, officials said.

The Zionist military establishment views such coordination as a “strategic asset” in defending against alleged aerial threats that it did not previously have.

The countries already cooperate with the Zionist regime on intelligence, security operations, and air force training.

The Tel Aviv regime may soon sign the prospective alliance with its Middle East partners. The sides have also recently developed joint systems for detecting missile and drone threats, Hebrew media reported, following an off-record briefing with ‘Israeli’ Air Force officials.