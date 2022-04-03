0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 13:08

Al-Ameri Urges UK to Stop Meddling in Iraq's Internal Affairs

Story Code : 987128
Al-Ameri Urges UK to Stop Meddling in Iraq
Hadi al-Ameri, the leader of the al-Fateh bloc in the Iraqi parliament met with the Uk ambassador to Baghdad Mark Bryson-Richardson on Saturday.

The Iraqi political process from 2003 to date has been based on the three main pillars of agreement, participation and balance, told al-Ameri to the UK ambassador.

"We have information from foreign intelligence agencies that confirms your continued meddling in Iraqi political affairs, and we believe that the stability of Iraq is the stability of the entire region, and everyone must remove the political obstruction for the sake of stability in the region," the prominent Iraqi Shia politician said.

He added, "We want the Shiites to reach an understanding with each other, and this will certainly lead to an understanding between the Kurds and an end to the differences on the Kurdish side."

He further pointed to the Coordination Framework bloc, which includes Al-Fath and said, "The Coordination Framework will never fail to form a majority faction that protects the right of the Shiites in the cabinet, and will never fail to agree on a candidate for prime minister."

The British ambassador, for his part, said that the British effort to develop bilateral relations with Baghdad requires the establishment of a government in Iraq, adding that the formation of a government in Iraq is important for London in the current situation.
Tagged
Iraq
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
US Allegations Show White House Rulers Lag behind Global Developments: IRGC
1 April 2022
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
White House Infuriated over Trump Call for Putin to Release Info on Hunter Biden
31 March 2022
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
US, South Korea Seen Resuming Major Military Drills as North Korea Tensions Rise
31 March 2022
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
Palestinian Factions Call For Escalating Resistance after Latest ‘Israeli’ Provocations
31 March 2022