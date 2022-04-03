0
Sunday 3 April 2022 - 13:13

N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement on Sunday that the South Korean defense minister’s remarks “further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the Korean peninsula,” according to state news agency KCNA, Al-Jazeera reported.

The statement comes after South Korean defense minister Suh Wook said Seoul can accurately strike any target in North Korea.

Suh Wook said on Friday that South Korea’s military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea”.

Suh also said the ministry will actively support the military to ensure it has the capability to respond overwhelmingly to North Korea’s missile threats. 

Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, also said the country would “reconsider a lot of things” and that South Korea “may face a serious threat” due to such remarks.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said the North “will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a pre-emptive strike.

The North did not elaborate on what it saw as the major targets in Seoul.
