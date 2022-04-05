0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 04:30

First EU member expels Russian ambassador

Story Code : 987415
First EU member expels Russian ambassador

In addition, his government has decided to shut down the Russian consulate in the city of Klaipeda.

Both Lithuania and Latvia had announced earlier on Monday that they plan to downgrade their diplomatic relations with Moscow.

In response to Russia’s relentless aggressive actions in Ukraine, the Lithuanian government has made the decision to downgrade the status of diplomatic representation,” Landsbergis said, speaking to journalists. “The Russian ambassador will have to leave Lithuania,” he added.

The Baltic state’s top diplomat also revealed that Lithuania had notified its EU and NATO allies of the move, calling on them to “follow our example.”
Additionally, Landsbergis said that the Lithuanian ambassador to Ukraine would return to Kiev, which he had left due to the deteriorating security situation around the capital.

Moreover, according to the official, the Lithuanian government is considering closing its borders with Russia and Belarus. Shortly after Landsbergis’ announcement, Latvia’s Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkevics, tweeted that Riga would also downgrade its diplomatic relations with Moscow, in light of the “crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.” He added that “specific decisions will be announced once internal procedures have been completed.” However, according to media reports, this is likely to mean that Latvia, too, will expel the Russian ambassador and recall its own from Moscow.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has responded, saying that “retaliatory measures won’t take long.” 

Following the start of Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has been slapped with several rounds of biting economic sanctions imposed by the US, Canada, the UK, the whole of the EU, Japan, Australia and a few other nations. The punitive measures, among other objectives, target the Russian central bank’s assets, several of the country’s major commercial banks, entire industries, as well as individual business persons and top officials.

Nonetheless, the Baltic States and Poland claim that the European Union is not doing enough, and are calling on their allies to step up pressure.
On Saturday, Lithuania announced that it would stop importing gas from Russia “from this month on,” its president, Gitanas Nauseda, tweeting that his country was severing “energy ties with the aggressor.

In late March, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, too, vowed to stop buying Russian hydrocarbons by the end of the year.
Tagged
Europe EU Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022