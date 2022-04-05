0
Tuesday 5 April 2022 - 04:34

Poland blasts Germany over Russia

Story Code : 987417
FILE PHOTO. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
FILE PHOTO. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The accusation comes in the wake of Kiev’s claims that Russia had committed war crimes against civilian populations in Bucha, a city northwest of Kiev. Morawiecki blasted Russian actions in Ukraine as “pure evil” and said the only morally acceptable course of action for the EU is to impose the toughest possible sanctions on Russia.

“How many times have you negotiated with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin?” the Polish official asked French President Emmanuel Macron rhetorically. “You do not negotiate with criminals, you fight them.”

He said the EU must ramp up anti-Russian sanctions to “break Putin’s war machine,” before calling out Germany for its record of trading with Russia. Berlin has vowed to reduce its dependence on Russian commodities, particularly natural gas, but acknowledged it would take years and would cause serious damage to its economy.

Former chancellor Angela Merkel allowed Russia to build up its army over the years by purchasing raw materials from Russia, the Polish politician said. The current German leadership should listen to the voices of “innocent women and children, the voice of the murdered people” rather than the voices of German businessmen, Morawiecki added.

“Anyone who reads the transcripts [of EU meetings] will know that Germany is the main stumbling block on the way towards very strong sanctions,” he said, when asked about Hungary’s refusal to sanction Russian energy.

“[Hungarian] Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not stop the sanctions. In fact, the main obstacles are the big countries, those who are afraid for their business,” the prime minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously used the claims of war crimes in Bucha to blame former leaders of Germany and France – ex-chancellor Merkel and ex-president Nocolas Sracozy – of appeasing Russia. Moscow has denied Kiev’s accusations regarding Bucha, saying the images purportedly showing Russian war crimes committed there were an attempt by the Ukrainian government to smear it. Russian forces left the city on March 30. Images purportedly showing civilians killed by withdrawing Russian troops started pouring out of the city on April 2.

Poland is among the most vocal critics of Russia among the EU states. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, top Polish officials have called for a massive deployment of US troops in Europe, stating that their country was eager to host American nuclear weapons to deter Russia. Warsaw has set a policy of “de-Russifying” its economy and said Russian culture should be suppressed in Poland because of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked on Monday that Poland’s rhetoric was “extremely belligerent” and “anti-Russian,” causing “deep concern” in Moscow.

Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Tagged
Poland Russia Germany
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
Explosion Reported near Tel Aviv
4 April 2022
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
WSJ: Zelensky Rejected Peace Offer Days before Russian Offensive
4 April 2022
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
Pakistan Parliament Rejects Premier’s No-Confidence Motion over ’Foreign’ Interference
3 April 2022
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
Charities Warn Half of UK Muslims Face a Challenging Ramadhan Due to High Cost of Living
3 April 2022
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 Yemenis Killed as Saudi Troops Violate UN-Brokered Ceasefire
3 April 2022
N. Korea Warns Seoul of
N. Korea Warns Seoul of 'Serious Threat' over Missile Remarks
3 April 2022
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
US Confirms Giving Chemical Weapons Protection to Ukraine
2 April 2022
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
UAE State Funds Were Used to Buy “Israeli” Spyware
2 April 2022
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
US to Give Ukraine Extra $300 Million in Security Aid
2 April 2022
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
Russian Regional Governor: Ukraine Attacked Oil Depot Inside Russia
1 April 2022
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
Foreign ministry: US Uses Human Rights to Concoct Malicious Lies against China, Interfere in Beijing’s Affairs
1 April 2022