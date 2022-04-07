0
Thursday 7 April 2022 - 08:07

Macron defends dialogue with Russia against Polish PM

Story Code : 987836
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.

“These statements are both baseless and scandalous,” Macron told French TF1 TV on Wednesday, in reference to the Polish prime minister’s comments from earlier this week. Morawiecki slammed several European leaders, including Macron, for supposedly achieving little through dialogue with the Kremlin.

“We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals,” the Polish prime minister said as he compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

“I take full responsibility for having spoken to the president of Russia, in the name of France, to avoid the war and to build a new architecture for peace in Europe several years ago,” Macron said, adding that he was neither “naïve” nor “complicit” like “others,” without elaborating on who he had in mind.

The French president also accused the Polish prime minister of playing a role in a political stunt, saying that Morawiecki, a known Eurosceptic, represents “a far-right party” and “supports” Macron’s right-wing rival, Marine Le Pen. Macron has repeatedly vowed to continue talking to Moscow and “respect” Russia, although he denounced the operation itself as a “historic mistake.”

Moscow launched a large-scale offensive against Ukraine in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military alliance. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two rebel regions by force.
Tagged
France Macron Russia Poland
Comment


Featured Stories
US spies reveal leaking dodgy intelligence on Russia
US spies reveal leaking dodgy intelligence on Russia
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
‘Israel’ A Vivid Obstacle to Establishment of Nuke-free Middle East: Iran
6 April 2022
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
Taliban: 7 Months of Rule, 11 Cases of Violations
6 April 2022
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
NATO to target China – Stoltenberg
6 April 2022
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
N Korea Warns of “Dreadful” Nuke Response If Provoked
5 April 2022
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
Libyan Victims of 2018 US Drone Strike File Criminal Complaint against Italian Commander
5 April 2022
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
Saudi Aggression Dropped over 3 Million Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015
5 April 2022
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
US Secretly Tested Hypersonic Missile
5 April 2022
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
Pakistan: ‘Death to America’ Loud As Parliament Rejects Khan’s No-confidence Move
4 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights the Role of the Sacred Art of Quran Recitation in Increasing People’s Faith
4 April 2022