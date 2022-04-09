0
Saturday 9 April 2022 - 07:32

Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed gets 31 years in jail for terror financing

Story Code : 988178
Hafiz Saeed walks to a Pakistani court before it ordered his release from house arrest in Lahore in this November 22, 2017.
Hafiz Saeed walks to a Pakistani court before it ordered his release from house arrest in Lahore in this November 22, 2017.

Court documents show Saeed was found guilty of multiple breaches in the two cases, but it was not immediately clear how much jail time it would entail given his current incarceration and the sentences’ running concurrently.

“The sentences awarded to convict Hafiz Muhammad Saeed run concurrently of this case and of previously awarded, if any,” said a court order dated April 7.

Saeed, who was arrested in 2019, is already in jail serving a 15-year sentence after being found guilty on similar charges of terror financing in 2020.
His lawyer, Naseeruddin Nayyar, said Saeed can appeal the latest sentence.

Saeed has been arrested and released several times over the past decade and denies involvement with armed operations, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed, some of whom were Americans.

The US offered a reward of $10m for information leading to the conviction of Saeed.

Following his arrest, the Pakistani government seized Saeed’s extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country.

Under Pakistani law, unless a sentence is thrown out or reduced on appeal, Saeed will have to serve them consecutively.

The LeT group was active for years in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both.

Relations between Pakistan and India were strained after the Mumbai attack. The rival South Asian powers have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over Kashmir.

Saeed’s conviction also comes as Pakistan tries to avoid punitive blacklisting by global dirty money watchdog the Financial Action Task Force, which judges a country’s ability to combat illicit financing, including to armed groups.

Pakistan has remained on the “grey list” since 2018.
Tagged
Pakistan Hafiz Saeed Lashkar-e-Taiba
Comment


Featured Stories
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a meeting for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Pakistan’s Khan says he won’t accept ‘imported government’
9 April 2022
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Council
7 April 2022
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
$7bn Iranian Frozen Assets to be Released
8 April 2022
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
Ukraine Presenting ’Unacceptable’ Draft Peace Deal in Breach of Istanbul Talks: Lavrov
8 April 2022
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
The Tel Aviv Operation Exposed the ‘Israeli’ Military Establishment
8 April 2022
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
Fugitive President Hadi Surrenders ‘Powers’ In Yet another Victory for Yemen’s Resistance
7 April 2022
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
Ukraine War Saps US, NATO’s Power: Imam Khamenei’s Military Advisor
7 April 2022
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
South Korea’s President-Elect Wants Return of US Nuclear Assets
7 April 2022
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
US Spies Reveal Leaking Dodgy Intelligence on Russia
7 April 2022
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
West Uses Expulsion of Russian Diplomats as Information and Political Attack: Zakharova
6 April 2022
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
US, UK, Australia Add Hypersonic Weapons to Security Pact
6 April 2022
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
US State Department Approves Possible $95 Million Military Sale to Taiwan
6 April 2022