Sunday 10 April 2022 - 10:51

Trump drops hint on 2024 plans

Story Code : 988350
Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Selma, North Carolina, US, April 9, 2022.
Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Selma, North Carolina, US, April 9, 2022.

The 45th president tore into Biden during a ‘Save America’ rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday.

“Our children are being indoctrinated, our values are being desecrated, our heritage is being obliterated, and our country is being humiliated by a president who has no idea what the hell is going on,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.

Trump hinted that he might run again for the office in 2024. “I did much better the second time than I did the first, and now we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who’d like to see me run again?” He also mentioned the midterm election that will take place in November. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House,” Trump said. “We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our beautiful, beautiful, beautiful White House.”

Trump shocked many observers when he was elected in 2016, beating the odds-on favorite, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He lost in the 2020 contest to Biden, but claimed the race was rigged against him.

Trump supporters stormed and briefly overran the Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, as Congress was finalizing Biden’s victory.
