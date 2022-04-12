Hezbollah Officials Call for Heavy Turnout in Parliamentary Elections

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah’s “Loyalty to Resistance” parliamentary bloc Hajj Mohammad Raad stressed that Hezbollah can reach compromises and devise plans to cope with the socioeconomic crisis, but that it can never relinquish dignity.

Member of the bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hasan, indicated that the 2022 parliamentary elections will carry serious political implications, adding that the competition will between those who are ready to give up sovereignty in favor of the United States and those who are determined to frustrate this scheme.Other Hezbollah bloc members, including Ihab Hmedeh, Haan Ezzeddine, Ibrahim Al-Moussawi and Ali Al-Mokdad, called for a heavy turnout in the elections, underscoring the political victory which complements the military ones.It is worth noting that the parliamentary election will be held on May 15.