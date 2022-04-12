0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 05:24

Iran Foreign Ministry warns against ill-wishers’ plots to foment Iranophobia, Afghan-phobia

Story Code : 988630
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh
Saeed Khatibzadeh’s Monday remarks came after online videos showed a group of extremist elements attacking Iran’s embassy in Kabul and the country's consulate in the eastern Afghan city of Herat. The attackers only managed to damage the mission’s surveillance cameras by throwing stones at them.

Touching on the profound historical and multilayered ties between the two nations, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman warned against plots hatched by ill-wishers of the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, some [video] clips and remarks are circulating with the goal of fomenting Iranophobia or Afghan-phobia. Their goal is to incite negative sentiments of the two countries’ people, and this issue calls for more vigilance on the part of both countries’ people and officials,” Khatibzadeh said.

He emphasized that Afghanistan’s acting Taliban government is definitely responsible for safeguarding and protecting security of foreign diplomatic missions.

"Complete security of the embassy and [other diplomatic] missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat and other Afghan cities must be maintained and the necessary guarantees for the safe operation of these missions must be given," the Iranian spokesperson pointed out.

He concluded by saying that the Foreign Ministry is in constant contact with Iran's ambassador in Kabul and officials of diplomatic missions in other Afghan cities to investigate the issue.
