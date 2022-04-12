0
Tuesday 12 April 2022 - 13:14

Ansarullah Leader Hails the Outcome of Yemeni Nation’s Resistance

Story Code : 988704
Ansarullah Leader Hails the Outcome of Yemeni Nation’s Resistance
“The enemies, through sanctions, restrictive measures, and arrogance, want to weaken and force the [Yemeni] nation to surrender. They seek to sap Yemenis’ morale and create a sense of despair and complete defeat among the people,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa on Monday evening.

“Once the nation boosts its willpower, seriousness, and sense of responsibility, the enemies will get frustrated, will feel heavily feeble, and will be eventually left with no option but to admit defeat,” he added.

However, the Ansarullah chief highlighted, the Yemeni nation has put up fierce resistance against the Saudi-led coalition’s criminal acts and cruel blockade since the coalition launched the war.

Leading the regional military coalition, consisting of the UAE and some other Arab states, Riyadh waged the war on Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the former Yemeni regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war, however, has stopped well short of all of its goals due to the Yemeni nation’s resistance, despite killing hundreds of thousands of civilians and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“The enemies, faced with Yemenis’ infinite patience, have reached a dead end and suffered a humiliating defeat. The whole world has realized such a fact, and it is now the talk of the town,” Sayyed al-Houthi asserted.

“While the aggressors have failed to achieve their goals and suffered failures in their bids against Yemen, our nation has recorded glorious victories. The [Riyadh-led] aggression on Yemen was a sound reason for the Yemeni nation to exercise patience and carry on its struggle,” he said.
