0
Wednesday 13 April 2022 - 00:57

Bahraini Regime Uses Journalists to Ameliorate Normalization of Ties with ‘Israel’: Ahdeya Ahmad an Example

Story Code : 988813
Bahraini Regime Uses Journalists to Ameliorate Normalization of Ties with ‘Israel’: Ahdeya Ahmad an Example
Journalists have been mainly used to reach this target. Ahdeya Ahmad has been a very conspicuous example in this regard.

Amid the escalation of Palestinian operations against the Zionist settlers in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, Ahmad visited the occupation entity and met with the Israeli army’s spox Avijaa Adraei and claimed that the relations between Bahrain and ‘Israel’ would not be affected by the attacks.

A video showed Ahamd and Adraei smiling and exchanging compliments on board ship. Social media users circulated the video to rebuke Ahmad who mourned the two Israelis killed in the latest Palestinian operation in Tel Aviv.

Forum of Palestinian Journalists described Ahmad’s visit to the Zionist entity as a stigma that can never be removed.
Tagged
Bahrain Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
Report: US Bases in Region Host Undercover Israeli Military Forces, Intelligence Agents
12 April 2022
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
Senior EU Officials Targeted with “Israeli” Spyware
11 April 2022
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
US Training ISIL for Attacking Syrian Gov. Positions: SANA
11 April 2022
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
US Boasts of Sending Weapons to Ukraine ‘Every Day’
11 April 2022
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
Palestine FM: Israeli Premier’s Remarks Green Light for Killing Palestinians
10 April 2022
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from
President Raisi: Iran Will Not Retreat from 'Nuclear Rights' even One Iota
10 April 2022