Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 79 Times in a Day

Islam Times - News sources reported that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen 79 times during the past day by attacking the bases of the Yemeni army and the country's popular committees.

Violations of the ceasefire by Saudis included the flight of Apache warplanes across the border and 33 flights of armed reconnaissance aircraft in a number of provinces.Saudi coalition reconnaissance planes attacked army bases and popular committees in ​​Taiz province, according to the reports.There were are 6 cases of rocket and artillery bombardment by mercenaries in the Marib province, the source added.In recent months, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have escalated their airstrikes across Yemen, and in response, have been targeted by the Yemeni forces in several retaliatory drone and missile attacks.