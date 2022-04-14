Sweden to Apply for NATO Membership in June

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

Islam Times - Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson are met in Stockholm on Wednesday to discuss regional security matters in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a joint press conference after, Marin said she could not give a timetable for a decision on whether Finland would join NATO but nonetheless said the decision was weeks, not months away.Andersson said Sweden would not rush a decision, noting that the country’s assessment of the security situation would be thorough but expedient.Meanwhile, Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet quoted Anderson as saying that that her country had decided to apply for NATO membership from June this year.The paper reported that the Swedish Social Democrat party leadership has decided that the government will apply for NATO membership at the alliance’s 2022 Madrid security summit taking place at the end of June.