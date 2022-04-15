Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021

Islam Times - American scientists conducted the trials of potentially hazardous biological products on patients at the Kharkov regional clinical psychiatric hospital No. 3 from 2019 to 2021, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Igor Kirillov said.

"During the special operation in Ukraine, it has been established that during the period from 2019 to 2021, the American scientists from a laboratory in the town of Merefa (the Kharkov Region) conducted the trials of potentially hazardous biological products among the patients of the regional clinical psychiatric hospital No. 3 of the city of Kharkov," he stated, TASS reported.According to him, the individuals with mental disorders were selected for tests based on their age, ethnicity and immune status."Special forms were recording the result of the round-the-clock monitoring of the patients’ condition. Information was not included in the hospital’s database, the staff of the medical facility signed a non-disclosure statement," the military official added.He also noted that in January of 2022, the operations of the laboratory in Merefa were suspended, all equipment and biological products were taken to Western Ukraine."There are testimonies of a number of witnesses of these inhuman experiments whose names we cannot divulge in the interests of ensuring their safety," the chief of Russian nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops continued.Biological laboratories set up in Ukraine studied ways to spread cholera, typhoid fever and hepatitis through waterways, Kirillov said."Ukrainian specialists involved in activities controlled by US researchers consistently collected samples of water from major Ukrainian rivers, including the Dnieper, the Danube and the Dniester, as well as from the North Crimean Canal, in order to detect the presence of extremely dangerous pathogens, including cholera, typhoid fever and hepatitis A and E, and draw conclusions about the possibility of spreading them via waterways," he pointed out.According to Kirillov, the project also involved the evaluation of the damaging power of the collected samples, while the strains were later taken to the US.The chief of the Russian NBC Protection Troops also stressed that according to the analysis of Ukraine’s water resources map, "the results of these activities may be used for the creation of hostile biological conditions not only in Russia but in the entire area of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as in Eastern European countries such as Belarus, Moldova and Poland".Ukraine purchased over 50 drones that can be used to spray toxic chemicals, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Kirillov noted."According to available data, in January 2022, Ukraine purchased through intermediary companies over 50 such craft that can be employed for using biological substances and toxic chemicals," he added.On March 9, Russian reconnaissance units found three such drones furnished with 30-liter capacities and spraying equipment in the Kherson Region, Kirillov said.The Russian Defense Ministry will keep analyzing documental proofs of crimes by the US administration and the Kiev regime on Ukrainian territory, he added.