US Military Convoy Targeted in Central Iraq

A US convoy was targeted near the central Iraqi province of Babil on Thursday night. The explosion left no immediate injuries.The Iraqi people and resistance groups have always stressed the need to expel the United States from Iraq, especially after the US recent attack on al-Hashdal al-Shaabi forces on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which resulted in the martyrdom of four members of the organization.On 5 Jan 2020, Iraq's parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country.