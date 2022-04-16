0
Saturday 16 April 2022 - 10:05

Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen

Story Code : 989369
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
He was referring to the US latest move in the Red Sea that contravenes the terms of the recent truce agreement.
 
Earlier this week, the US Navy announced plans to establish a new multinational task force to patrol the Red Sea — a vital shipping lane for both cargo and the global energy supplies — after a series of attacks it blamed on the Yemeni resistance movement.
 
Washington claimed that the revolutionary movement had launched explosive-laden drone boats and mines into the waters of the strategic sea, which runs from Egypt's Suez Canal in the north, down through the narrow Bab Al-Mandeb Strait in the south that separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.
 
The US-led Combined Maritime Forces [CMF] Task Force 153 will patrol the waterway between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, through the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait to the waters off the Yemen-Oman border.
 
“The American move in the Red Sea in light of a humanitarian and military truce in Yemen contradicts Washington's claim that it supports the truce, rather it only seeks to perpetuate the state of aggression and siege on Yemen,” Abdul Salam tweeted.
 
The ceasefire agreement between the Saudi Arabia-led aggression and Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance was mediated by the United Nations on April 2.
Tagged
Yemen Ansarullah
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
15 April 2022
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
15 April 2022
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
14 April 2022
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
14 April 2022
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
14 April 2022