Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in ambush in North Waziristan

Islam Times - Pakistan’s military said in a statement that the troops’ convoy was ambushed the day before in the Isham area of North Waziristan, a district in the volatile northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack triggered an intense shoot-out between the two sides, also leading to the death of four members of the assault group.“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the statement.There has been no claim of responsibility for the fatal attack.On April 14, Pakistan’s military said 128 armed fighters had been killed in the region bordering Afghanistan since January. It said about 100 Pakistani soldiers had also been killed in similar attacks during the same period.North Waziristan is one of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan where the army has conducted a series of operations since 2014 to eliminate the Pakistan Taliban.