0
Saturday 16 April 2022 - 23:54

Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in ambush in North Waziristan

Story Code : 989477
Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in ambush in North Waziristan
The attack triggered an intense shoot-out between the two sides, also leading to the death of four members of the assault group.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said the statement.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the fatal attack.

On April 14, Pakistan’s military said 128 armed fighters had been killed in the region bordering Afghanistan since January. It said about 100 Pakistani soldiers had also been killed in similar attacks during the same period.

North Waziristan is one of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan where the army has conducted a series of operations since 2014 to eliminate the Pakistan Taliban.
Tagged
Pakistan
Comment


Featured Stories
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
Russia: US Tested Hazardous Bioproducts on Patients in Kharkov in 2019-2021
15 April 2022
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
NATO Pins Nuclear Plans on F-35
15 April 2022
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
14 April 2022
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
14 April 2022