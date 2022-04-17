0
Sunday 17 April 2022 - 03:42

UAE Wishes Israelis Happy Passover Hours after Al-Aqsa Raids

Story Code : 989495
UAE Wishes Israelis Happy Passover Hours after Al-Aqsa Raids
"The United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv wishes the Israeli people a happy Passover full of peace and love," the embassy said on Twitter.

The UAE national news agency reported that Abu Dhabi's ambassador to France, Hend Al Otaiba, held an iftar banquet in the embassy in Paris "on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Holy Week, and Passover."

The Israeli occupation forces had raided Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday dawn and tried to completely evacuate it, which led to confrontations with the Palestinians stationed in it, injuring more than 150. 

Around 50,000 Palestinians attended the Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa despite the Israeli assaults and mass arrest campaigns.

The Israeli occupation forces heavily used stun grenades and tear gas in the Al-Aqsa mosque against Palestinian worshippers, not to mention the use of rubber bullets and rubber-coated steel bullets. The Palestinian red crescent later reported that the Israeli attacks left more than 158 injured, some of which were in critical condition.
Tagged
UAE Israel Palestine
Comment


Featured Stories
Pope Francis:
Pope Francis: 'Racist' West More Welcoming to Ukrainian Refugees
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
Yemen: Saudi-Led Coalition Keeps up Violations of Truce
17 April 2022
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Chief: Occupiers Have No Place in Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque
17 April 2022
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
Moscow: Israel Tries to Exploit Events in Ukraine
17 April 2022
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
The Times: British Commandos Training Ukrainian Soldiers near Kiev
16 April 2022
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style
China Warns of US Plan to Incite Ukraine-style 'Tragedy' in Asia
16 April 2022
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
Syria Style?! Ukraine Preparing New Attack on Civilians
16 April 2022
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen
16 April 2022
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
Team Zelensky Overplays Hand By Humiliating Germany
By Finian Cunningham
16 April 2022
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
Member of the Hamas Political Bureau: War Is Open With “Israeli” Until Demise of The Entity
By Mustafa Awada
16 April 2022
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
MBS’ Purge Series Continues: Nine Prominent Saudi Judges Arrested, Accused of High Treason
15 April 2022
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Scores of Worshipers, Arrest Dozens
15 April 2022
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
CIA: China, Russia US Biggest Threat
15 April 2022