UAE Wishes Israelis Happy Passover Hours after Al-Aqsa Raids

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates wished the Israelis a "happy Passover" and a "holiday full of peace and love" hours after its forces raided Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Al-Quds to prevent worshippers from performing their Friday prayers.

"The United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv wishes the Israeli people a happy Passover full of peace and love," the embassy said on Twitter.The UAE national news agency reported that Abu Dhabi's ambassador to France, Hend Al Otaiba, held an iftar banquet in the embassy in Paris "on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Holy Week, and Passover."The Israeli occupation forces had raided Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday dawn and tried to completely evacuate it, which led to confrontations with the Palestinians stationed in it, injuring more than 150.Around 50,000 Palestinians attended the Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa despite the Israeli assaults and mass arrest campaigns.The Israeli occupation forces heavily used stun grenades and tear gas in the Al-Aqsa mosque against Palestinian worshippers, not to mention the use of rubber bullets and rubber-coated steel bullets. The Palestinian red crescent later reported that the Israeli attacks left more than 158 injured, some of which were in critical condition.