Ex-Israeli Military Intel Chief: Ties with Riyadh Must be Normalized amid Rising Challenges Facing Israel

Islam Times - Former head of the Israeli military intelligence General Amos Yadlin has called for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the increasing security challenges facing the Tel Aviv regime.

In an article published on the website of Hebrew-language Channel 12 television channel, Yadlin stressed that obstacles to normalization of ties between the occupying regime and the oil-rich kingdom must be overcome as Israel is facing serious security challenges, both internally and externally, especially in the face of growing Iranian influence in West Asia region.He claimed the signing of a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia “would consolidate Israel's position in the region, and would push the United States to toughen stance on Iran as regards its nuclear program and regional clout.”Yadlin referred to the Negev Summit, which recently brought together the foreign ministers of Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and the United States, noting that the event lacked Saudi Arabia as an important Arab country.The former Israeli military attaché to Washington added that it was difficult to bring Saudi Arabia to the summit, amid the Riyadh regime’s strangled relations with the United States and its demands on the Palestinian issue.Yadlin noted that bin Salman had already stated that he saw Israel as a potential partner.“However, the kingdom's participation in any official political and security alliance that includes Israel will require significant progress on the Palestinian issue,” he said.Last month, Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman said he sees Israel as a potential ally with shared interests, not an enemy, as the Tel Aviv is working behind the scenes towards normalization of diplomatic relations with the Persian Gulf kingdom.