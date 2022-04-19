0
Tuesday 19 April 2022 - 04:32

Palestine Rejects Accusations by Israel as A Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Aggression

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates rejects the accusations of the Israeli Foreign Ministry by fabricating charges against it and attempting to tag it with terrorism,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement, WAFA news agency reported.

“This is a dismal attempt to distort the role of the Palestinian diplomacy and obstruct its work in exposing the crimes of the occupation and mobilize the widest international condemnations of its open war against Jerusalem and its holy places, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It said that these accusations are “a clear extension of Israel's continued aggression against our people and their leadership”.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a press release that “Instead of acting to promote calm, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has chosen to join extremists in sharing disinformation with the goal of bringing about an escalation and violence”, alleging that any attempt to show that Israel is not preserving freedom of religion in Jerusalem “is to provide support to Palestinian terrorist organizations and criminals”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in its statement that “the Israeli Foreign Ministry continues to make lies and disinformation about the occupying state's concern for freedom of worship in occupied Jerusalem despite the fact that hundreds of videos have documented in sound and picture (Israeli forces) forcing worshippers to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque or being assaulted and beaten, which confirms the lie of this Israeli claim”.

It stressed that it is going to continue in its effort and through the international legal system to hold Israeli war criminals accountable before international courts and impose sanctions on the occupying Power to force it to comply with international law, and end its occupation and settlement of the territory of the State of Palestine and its capital occupied East Jerusalem.
