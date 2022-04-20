0
Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 04:27

Hezbollah urges Muslims to launch ‘biggest campaign’ in protest at Qur’an desecration

Story Code : 990036
Hezbollah urges Muslims to launch ‘biggest campaign’ in protest at Qur’an desecration

In a statement on Tuesday, the movement denounced the act of sacrilege as a flagrant attack on Muslims’ faith, deliberate denigration of their religion, and a serious act of disrespect against the holy book, Lebanon’s al-Manar television network reported.

The act of blasphemy cannot be condoned, Hezbollah said, describing it as a continuation of previous extremist actions taken against Muslim sanctities, such as publication of insulting cartoons of the Prophet of Islam.

The statement came less than a week after Rasmus Paludan, the Danish leader of Sweden’s far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, burned a copy of the Qur’an in a heavily-populated Muslim area on Saturday.

Paludan, accompanied by police, went to an open public space in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping and reportedly placed the Muslim holy book down and tried to set it on fire while ignoring protests from onlookers.

The blasphemy has sent shockwaves across the world’s Muslim community, prompting condemnatory statements by various Muslim countries, such as Iran, Qatar, and Oman, as well s the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Hezbollah called on the Arab League, Muslim authorities, and Muslim political parties and factions to join the chorus of condemnation.

The movement also called on Sweden’s authorities to criminalize such acts of sacrilege, and take the necessary prohibitive measures that would prevent repetition of such extremist actions.
Tagged
Lebanon Hezbollah Campaign Quran
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022