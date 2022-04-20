0
Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 09:25

Europe & US agree on more sanctions for Russia

Story Code : 990101
Europe & US agree on more sanctions for Russia

We will increase our sanctions against Russia again,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed in a tweet.

It’s not clear exactly what sanctions are planned, though the energy industry is anticipated to be the most likely target. The conference participants made a point of reaffirming their “common commitment to diversify energy sources by reducing in this way the dependence on Russian supplies,” according to the Italian press release.

Russia has already been cut off by most western companies, from tech platforms to fast food outlets, but oil and gas sales to Europe continue as many EU countries have been unable to source sufficient supplies to compensate for the 40% of the gas the continental alliance buys from Russia. 

That hasn’t stopped the US – which became energy independent under former President Donald Trump – from urging the EU to join its crusade against Moscow’s energy industry, promising to fill the gap with American liquefied natural gas – a much more expensive fuel that most European countries lack the infrastructure to store in large quantities.

France’s economic minister, Bruno Le Maire, revealed on Tuesday that he hoped to “convince” his country’s more reluctant neighbors of the need for a total embargo on Russian oil imports, blaming unnamed nations for “still hesitating” and complaining it could take weeks to get a consensus on the subject. Germany in particular has come out hard against the idea, warning it would send the country into a major recession.  

However, the EU is optimistic about its ability to wean itself off Russian gas, claiming it will be able to slash consumption of the fuel by two-thirds by the end of the year. Replacement fuel would be piped in from Norway and Azerbaijan, imported from the US, and generated locally through expanded green energy projects, according to the EU executive commission. The EU currently sends about $850 million (€650 million) to Russia per day for oil and gas, even while sanctioning most other Russian industries.In addition to von der Leyen, the virtual conference included US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Italian PM Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Council President Charles Michel.
Tagged
Russia US Europe sanctions
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
Bennett, Netanyahu Trade Barbs over Gaza Rocket Fire
19 April 2022
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
Not Only Americans Milk Saudis, ‘Israelis’ Do Too
19 April 2022
Medical staff move an injured person on a stretcher inside a hospital after two bomb blasts at a boys
Multiple Blasts Rock School in Afghan Capital, More than 20 Killed
19 April 2022
Israeli warplanes target areas in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022.
Palestinian anti-air defenses confront Israeli warplanes over Gaza Strip
19 April 2022
This studio photographic illustration shows the website of Israel
Catalan independence leaders accuse Spain of ‘huge’ espionage by Israeli-made spyware
19 April 2022
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
US Approves $1bn Arms Sale to Nigeria Despite Dismal Human Rights Record
19 April 2022
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
Report: Turkish Troops Drones Strike Northern Syria
19 April 2022
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
Ukraine Completes Questionnaire for EU Membership
18 April 2022
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
Putin, Abbas Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine
19 April 2022
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
UAE’s Planes to Fly, Celebrate with ‘Israeli’ Enemy on Palestine’s Nakba Day
18 April 2022