Wednesday 20 April 2022 - 13:33

Israeli’ Attacks on Palestinians ’Crime against Humanity: Amnesty International

"Apartheid is not just a relic of the past, it is the lived reality for Palestinians… and it is happening to this day" the organization said on Twitter, broadcast by the Palestinian News Agency [WAFA] on Wednesday.

Amnesty indicated that, as an international human rights organization, "We Amnesty are monitoring reports of unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, and collective punishment," in Palestine.

"Apartheid is valuing the life of one group more than that of another, ‘Israel’s’ apartheid is maintained through killings, torture, and denying Palestinians their basic rights. It is a crime against humanity. This must end," the group added.

The occupied Palestinian territories, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds, are witnessing a recent escalation by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and Zionist settlers, who continue to storm the mosque and attack worshippers, as well as increase the frequency of arrests and live bullets fired at Palestinian youths.

Last February, Amnesty International issued a report accusing ‘Israel’ of committing the crime of apartheid, oppression, domination and persecution, and denial of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
