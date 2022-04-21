0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 04:19

1 Killed, 4 Injured in ISIL Attack on Iraq's Diyala

Story Code : 990235
1 Killed, 4 Injured in ISIL Attack on Iraq
According to the Iraqi media reports, the terrorist attack was carried out in a village 110 km northeast of Baqubah city in the Iraqi province of Diyala.

The news sources, quoting Iraqi security officials, added that Iraqi security forces are on high alert.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Anbar. 

Iraqi security forces are constantly carrying out operations against ISIL forces to clear the country of the remnants of the terrorist group.
