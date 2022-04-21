1 Killed, 4 Injured in ISIL Attack on Iraq's Diyala

Islam Times - Local Iraqi media on Tuesday night reported that 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured in the latest attack of the remnants of ISIL terrorist group.

According to the Iraqi media reports, the terrorist attack was carried out in a village 110 km northeast of Baqubah city in the Iraqi province of Diyala.The news sources, quoting Iraqi security officials, added that Iraqi security forces are on high alert.The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Anbar.Iraqi security forces are constantly carrying out operations against ISIL forces to clear the country of the remnants of the terrorist group.