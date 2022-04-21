0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 12:37

Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack

Story Code : 990323
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
The Zionist body confirmed on Wednesday evening that it was experiencing a DDoS attack, but claimed that there was no damage caused or infiltration into the operational systems.

On Tuesday night, the Sabereen Telegram channel unveiled that al-Tahera had conducted DDoS attacks against the websites of the ‘Israeli’ Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news. Both sites were inaccessible shortly after the announcement was made, although both were working as of Wednesday morning. Channel 9 reported on Wednesday morning that it had been targeted by a DDoS attack overnight.

Sabereen had reported in a message in Hebrew on Monday that the "Iraqi Special Forces threaten to carry out the first qualitative operations from Iraqi ground against the Zionist entity. Wait for Wednesday, 20/4, 1:02."

According to Sabereen, the cyberattack on Tuesday night was carried out at 1:02 a.m. to coincide with the hour the United States assassinated the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and his Iraqi trenchmate, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units in Baghdad in 2020.

On Wednesday morning, Sabereen posted a graphic showing soldiers photoshopped in front of the ‘Dome of the Rock’ with the words "Sabereen Special Forces defending al-Quds." The cyberattacks came amid heightened tensions surrounding the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire occupied city of al-Quds.
Tagged
Iraq Palestine Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated
21 April 2022
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
Pentagon Comments on Russia’s Latest Missile Test
21 April 2022
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province
21 April 2022
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into
US weapons shipments for Ukraine disappearing into 'black hole': CNN
21 April 2022
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Russia Tests a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
21 April 2022
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip
21 April 2022
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
New US Military Force in Yemen: Goals, Influences
21 April 2022
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
British Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US
20 April 2022
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
Ex-CIA Officer: Biden is Surrounded by a Band of Rogues Who Want to Destroy Russia
20 April 2022
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
Tehran: Normalization with ‘Israeli’ Regime Paved Way For Palestinians Repression
19 April 2022
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
Moscow Slams US for Mulling Addition of Russia to Terrorism Sponsor List
20 April 2022
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
9 Killed, Scores Injured As Fire Engulfs over 70 Houses in S. Pakistan
20 April 2022