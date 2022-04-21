Iraqi Group Targets ‘Israeli’ Airports Authority Site With Cyberattack

Islam Times - A group from Iraq, known as al-Tahera, announced that it had targeted the website of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s Airports Authority with a cyberattack on Wednesday evening.

The Zionist body confirmed on Wednesday evening that it was experiencing a DDoS attack, but claimed that there was no damage caused or infiltration into the operational systems.On Tuesday night, the Sabereen Telegram channel unveiled that al-Tahera had conducted DDoS attacks against the websites of the ‘Israeli’ Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news. Both sites were inaccessible shortly after the announcement was made, although both were working as of Wednesday morning. Channel 9 reported on Wednesday morning that it had been targeted by a DDoS attack overnight.Sabereen had reported in a message in Hebrew on Monday that the "Iraqi Special Forces threaten to carry out the first qualitative operations from Iraqi ground against the Zionist entity. Wait for Wednesday, 20/4, 1:02."According to Sabereen, the cyberattack on Tuesday night was carried out at 1:02 a.m. to coincide with the hour the United States assassinated the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and his Iraqi trenchmate, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units in Baghdad in 2020.On Wednesday morning, Sabereen posted a graphic showing soldiers photoshopped in front of the ‘Dome of the Rock’ with the words "Sabereen Special Forces defending al-Quds." The cyberattacks came amid heightened tensions surrounding the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire occupied city of al-Quds.