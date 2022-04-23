0
Saturday 23 April 2022 - 02:27

Iraqi MP Warns against Return of Daesh Takfiris from Syria Camp, Rise in Terrorist Attacks

“Terrorist attacks will rise by 30 percent once hundreds of Daesh members are back from al-Hawl camp. Repeated warnings were made last year about their return, especially as the extremists are linked to high-profile militant commanders,” Uday Abdul-Hadi, a lawmaker from the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in Iraq's parliament, said.

He went on to note that residents of the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala and other regions are strongly opposed to the return of Daesh members from al-Hawl, and have voiced serious concerns about the re-emergence of the Takfiri terrorist group.

Earlier this month, a high-ranking Iraqi security official called for the dismantlement of al-Hawl refugee camp, saying it poses a “real threat” to his country’s national security.

“The presence of al-Hawl camp in eastern Syria represents a real threat because of the presence of 12,000 terrorists in it, and there are attempts by Daesh to penetrate it,” the official Iraqi News Agency quoted Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser,  as saying at an international conference in the capital Baghdad on April 9.

The camp is located on the southern outskirts of the town of al-Hawl in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, where US occupation forces and its allied militants are actively present. Besides the internally displaced, families of Daesh terrorists also reside there.


