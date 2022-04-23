Taliban Arrests ISIL ‘Mastermind’ behind Afghan Mosque Attack

IS claimed the attack on the mosque, and Abdul Hamid Sangaryar is a key IS militant, according to Balkh police spokesman Asif Waziri.
Waziri told AFP that Sangaryar was the “mastermind” of yesterday’s attack, adding that “he played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation.”
IS also claimed another bomb attack in Kunduz Thursday that killed 4 and injured 18.
Three days ago, three explosions were reported on school grounds in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Tuesday morning, according to the city’s security department.