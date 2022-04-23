Taliban Arrests ISIL ‘Mastermind’ behind Afghan Mosque Attack

Islam Times - After a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i–Sharif killed at least 12, and injured 65 others on Thursday, the Taliban have announced they have arrested the suspect responsible.

IS claimed the attack on the mosque, and Abdul Hamid Sangaryar is a key IS militant, according to Balkh police spokesman Asif Waziri.Waziri told AFP that Sangaryar was the “mastermind” of yesterday’s attack, adding that “he played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation.”IS also claimed another bomb attack in Kunduz Thursday that killed 4 and injured 18.Three days ago, three explosions were reported on school grounds in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Tuesday morning, according to the city’s security department.