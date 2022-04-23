Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase

Islam Times - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Europe will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and will increase it.

In an interview with the Repubblica newspaper published on Friday, Borrell noted that the goal is to “prevent Moscow’s attempts to establish control over Ukraine.”“Our military aid [to Ukraine] will continue and will be increased,” the European top diplomat said. “Оur goal is to prevent Moscow from establishing its control over the country, occupying the capital (Kiev), changing the government and establishing its superiority. We want to help the Ukrainians defend [themselves].”Borrell admitted that “there is no unanimity” on the issue of new sanctions, in particular, with regards to an energy embargo. “In the near future, we will return to the sanctions issue but some countries have already said that they would veto collective decisions,” the diplomat said, explaining that this also concerns establishing upper price limits for energy products.