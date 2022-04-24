US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria

Islam Times - US forces deployed in Syria’s strategic al-Tanf region are reportedly providing logistical and military support to Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri militants.

The Arabic-language service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that Russian airstrikes have been pounding Daesh positions in the Syrian Desert for three weeks in a row.Daesh elements are actively operating in Syria's northern province of Raqqah and the central province of Hama, according to a high-ranking field source, and reconnaissance drones have located their strongholds.According to the source, Russian fighter jets responded to their activities by launching 18 airstrikes, resulting in the destruction of four Daesh strongholds and the deaths and injuries of 40 Takfiri militants.It also added that American occupation forces in the al-Tanf region provide a great deal of logistical and military support to Deash terrorists, and the support reaches the extremists through dirt roads that connect Raqqah and Hama deserts.Earlier this month, Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that a number of Deash terrorists were being trained at the US military base in al-Shaddadi town of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah over the past few days on how to fire rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), shoulder-launched rockets as well as anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles.The sources added that the Takfiris are set to be transferred within a short period of time to Jazira Region in the eastern Syrian province of Dayr al-Zawr and the Syrian Desert, northeast of the capital Damascus, to attack positions of Syrian army forces, vital facilities and popular gatherings.Several captured Daesh militants have already admitted to working closely with US military personnel stationed at al-Tanf camp in the central Syrian province of Homs on different terror and sabotage operations.Several terrorists confessed to targeting Syrian government troops in and around the historic city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase, the Shaer gas field, and surrounding oil wells during confessions broadcast on Syria's state-run television network in May 2020.