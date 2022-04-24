0
Sunday 24 April 2022 - 10:09

State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore

Story Code : 990808
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
Monday will mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, and international monitors expect North Korea to stage a major military parade and possibly conduct other weapons displays, Reuters reported.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented flurry of ballistic missile tests this year, and American and South Korean officials say there are signs it could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

A report by state news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea’s military achievements, from its battles against the United States in the 1950-1953 Korean War and smaller skirmishes throughout the Cold War to the 2010 bombardment of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island, which hit both military and civilian targets.

The North’s military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can “cope with any modern warfare,” KCNA said.

It praised Kim’s “genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts,” and his leadership in gaining the country’s “invincible power.”

South Korea had detected signs of North Korea preparing to hold a massive military parade around midnight Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The parade could include around 20,000 troops and showcase the North’s latest major weapons, including its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a hypersonic missile, and missiles launched from submarines, the sources told Yonhap.

For weeks commercial satellite imagery has shown thousands of North Korean troops practicing marching in formation at a parade training ground in Pyongyang, according to 38 North, a US-based program, and NK News, a Seoul-based website that tracks the North.
Tagged
North Korea
Comment


Featured Stories
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
State Media: North Korea Has ‘Invincible Power’ World Cannot Ignore
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
US Forces Providing Logistical, Military Support to Daesh Militants in Syria
24 April 2022
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
“Israel” Punishes Gazans, Closes Crossing After Rocket Ops.
24 April 2022
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
Russia to Deploy Sarmat Missiles by Autumn in ‘Historic’ Nuclear Upgrade
24 April 2022
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
Trump Accepted “Some Responsibility” for Capitol Attack
24 April 2022
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
Iranian President Urges Afghanistan Rulers to Protect People’s Lives
24 April 2022
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
Raisi: West, “Israel” Behind Atrocities Against Muslims in Palestine, Afghanistan
23 April 2022
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
China: Crisis in Ukraine Shows US Sanctions Are "Bankrupt"
23 April 2022
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
23 April 2022
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
Borrell Says Military Aid to Ukraine to Continue, Increase
23 April 2022
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
US Media: Germany Expels Afghan Refugees to Accommodate Ukrainians
22 April 2022
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment: Envoy
22 April 2022
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
Biden Seeks $500 Million in Aid for the Ukrainian Government
22 April 2022