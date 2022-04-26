Tunisian lawyers look to criminalize normalization of relations with Israel

Protesters holding Palestinian and Tunisian flags shout slogans during a protest in the downtown of Tunis, Tunisia.

Islam Times - Dozens of Tunisian lawyers have strongly denounced the Tel Aviv regime’s daily aggression against Palestinian people across the occupied West Bank and the Old City of al-Quds, calling on the North African country’s authorities to criminalize normalization of ties with Israel through a clear and transparent ruling.

“The National Bar Association of Tunisia reiterates its outright rejection of all forms of normalization with the Zionist enemy, and calls on state authorities to criminalize the process through explicit legal means,” they said in a statement.“We are seriously following up on the daily acts of aggression and attacks by Israeli forces against the Palestinian nation, and are witnessing their continuation,” the lawyers added.“These violent attacks are carried out amidst unprecedented and utter ignorance, and are in violation of all international principles,” the statement said, adding, “The acts of aggression are accompanied by an embarrassing silence on the part of Arab and Muslim countries.”The Tunisian lawyers also slammed the West's double standards as to the rights of nations, stating that the Israeli forces’ continued attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque have increased tensions in occupied Palestinian territories and provoked the feeling of all Arabs and Muslims around the world.Back in late December 2020, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country will not follow in Morocco’s footsteps to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel, and that its position on the Palestinians' legitimate rights will not be affected by any international changes.The ministry, in a statement published on its official Facebook page, dismissed media reports that Tunisia intended to establish ties with the Tel Aviv regime as unfounded and contrary to its principled and official position vis-à-vis the Palestinian issue.“Tunisia reiterates the firm stance of the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, who has emphasized on several occasions that the rights of the Palestinian people are inalienable, foremost among which is their right to self-determination and establishment of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital,” the statement read.Tunisians feel solidarity with the Palestinian people and strongly support their rights, which have been recognized by numerous United Nations resolutions and various international bodies, especially the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, it added.“Tunisia reaffirms its full conviction that a just, lasting and comprehensive peace cannot be established in the region without implementing international decisions regarding the rights of the Palestinian people to recover their stolen land and to establish their independent state,” the ministry noted.“As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it,” the statement said.The foreign ministry concluded that Tunisia will not participate in any initiative that infringes upon the rights of brotherly Palestinian people, and it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with the occupying regime of Israel.