Tuesday 26 April 2022 - 06:29

Iran Possesses the Strongest Rocketry Force in West Asia: IRGC General

Iran Possesses the Strongest Rocketry Force in West Asia: IRGC General
The commander further stated that “The IRGC’s growing might is not limited with the borders of the country as the Guard contributes to cementing the pro-Islam and pro-Iran forces, regardless of the geographical borders.”

Today, the General added, “We witness that Iran and the Resistance Front have the upper hand in political, military, and geopolitical equations in the region and the world.”

As he stressed that Iran managed to present behavioral, strategic, practical, tactical, innovative, and camouflaged models, he explained that “Iran’s enemy is unable to understand the different dimensions of this strategy.”

Nilforoushan concluded that “Wherever the IRGC feels a serious danger against humanity, it will stand with all what it has to confront this deviation and deal it a heavy blow.”
