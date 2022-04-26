Yemenis stand united in supporting Palestinian cause

Islam Times - Amid the Israeli escalation against Palestinians, Yemenis have held a conference called "Palestine - the central cause of the nation" in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a.

Senior officials have participated in the event to express their support for the Palestinians.Organizers said this conference is a preparation for the celebration of the international Quds Day as Yemenis will fill the streets of Sana'a to prove their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.During the conference, the president of Yemen's supreme political council Mahdi al-Mashat called for forming official and popular funds to support the Palestinian people and returning the Palestinian issue to the curricula to emphasize its importance for all generations.Despite everything that is currently happening in the world and the catastrophic situation in the country, people here say they will never forget the Palestinian cause. They say it is time for the free people of the world to prove their support for Palestinians against ongoing Israeli crimes.