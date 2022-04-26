Growing opposition to West's supply of arms to Ukraine
Story Code : 991114
Just last week, in the European Parliament, a number of legislators questioned the wisdom of pumping lethal weapons into Ukraine.
Also, it's clear many EU citizens are against the enormous militarization of Ukraine by the West.
Poverty is on the rise in the EU, and so campaigners say the huge amounts of money being spent on providing weapons for the conflict could be better spent.
The European Commission insists the arming of Ukraine is not about prolonging the conflict.
However, a growing number of civil society organizations and lawmakers believe the West should be prioritizing peace talks over arms delivery. Otherwise, they suggest, there is no way of ending this conflict.