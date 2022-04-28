Trump appeals New York judge's contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a contempt ruling by a judge in New York over his failure to comply with a subpoena by the state attorney general about his business dealings.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, following up on her pledge to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling.The judge on Monday ruled that Trump did not comply with a court order deadline to respond to a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general’s office, imposing a $10,000 a day fine on him.Habba, however, questioned the legal basis for holding the former US president in contempt, arguing in court papers that he responded properly to the subpoena.Trump’s lawyer said the attorney general’s office had failed to show his conduct “was calculated to defeat, impair, impede, or prejudice” the investigation and refused to engage in “good-faith discussions”.“All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago,” Habba said in a statement in response to the judge’s ruling.Trump may not have to pay the fine until the appeal is heard, according to CNN.New York’s attorney general Letitia James has subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization, the former US president’s business empire, over its property appraisals.“Mr. Trump … I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt,” Engoron said after the ruling was issued on Monday, as cited by Reuters, referring to Trump’s “repeated failures” to turn over material sought by investigators.“In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court. Donald Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office,” James later tweeted.“Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” she hastened to add.James' office said it has evidence the Trump Organization submitted fraudulent or misleading valuations of conservation easements to the Internal Revenue Service on several Trump-owned properties.In another tweet on Tuesday, James said the court has ruled that Cushman & Wakefield must comply with the investigation into Trump and his organization’s financial dealings and turn over documents to her office by May 27, 2022.“For the second time today, a judge has ruled that no one is above the law,” she asserted.Earlier this month, James announced that they were taking legal action to force Cushman & Wakefield to comply with their investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization's financial dealings.Cushman & Wakefield has provided real estate services for the Trump Organization, which makes it a vital cog in the ongoing probe.Trump has dismissed the investigation against his properties as a "witch hunt."