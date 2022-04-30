0
Saturday 30 April 2022 - 09:09

Kashmiris rally in solidarity with Palestine on Intl. Quds Day

Story Code : 991946
Kashmiris rally in solidarity with Palestine on Intl. Quds Day

The demonstrators carried placards and raised vociferous anti-Israel and anti-America slogans in a show of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine amid heightened tensions and renewed violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The annual Quds Day rallies were held after the gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The participants slammed the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and called for an end to the years of Zionist occupation, settler-colonialism, and deadly violence in the Arab country.

The demonstrators also lashed out at Arab countries for failing to confront or condemn the atrocities perpetrated against the Palestinians and condemned certain Muslim countries for cozying up to Israel through controversial normalization deals.

They also condemned what they called the West’s double standards on Ukraine and Palestine.

Since the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, declared last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day in 1979, millions of people around the world take to the streets on this day as an expression of support for the Palestinian cause.

Like in other parts of the world, people in Kashmir also hold rallies every year to reaffirm their support for the people of Palestine and to protest the apartheid regime’s atrocities in Palestine.

This year, they again called on the international community to break its silence and stop Israel’s renewed aggression in the occupied territories.
