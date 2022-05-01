0
Sunday 1 May 2022 - 08:24

Yellow Vests march after re-election of nemesis Macron

They were met by a huge police presence, armed to the teeth. The government continues to intimidate not only the Yellow Vests, but also ordinary people from rejoining the demonstrations.

Intimidating deterrence is also used to keep journalists from covering the group: In the Yellow Vest demonstration the day before the first round of voting, a journalist from a top French media was fined for allegedly “illegally demonstrating,” while he was simply reporting on the Yellow Vests.

Thousands of devoted Yellow Vests will continue to turn out every Saturday in Paris alone, and they say others will put their yellow vests back on when they see Macron’s plans for his second term.

Nobody expected the Yellow Vests to stop marching - now we’ll see if they can last for the next five years.

The global May Day protests will see establishment forces such as unions and political parties march nationwide in huge numbers to support workers’ rights, and also to express major dissatisfaction with the presidential election.
