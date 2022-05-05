0
Thursday 5 May 2022 - 07:56

EU facing worst ever social crisis over conflict in Ukraine

Story Code : 992563
EU Commission President, von der Leyen
EU Commission President, von der Leyen

More Russian individuals, banks and media outlets are being targeted. There is also a proposal to completely stop the importation of Russian oil into the 27-country EU. Legislators say the measures will not only hurt Russia. 

A debate on Wednesday, in the European Parliament, heard that inflation in the EU is eating up wages and pensions. Apparently, 36 million people in the bloc are unable to sufficiently heat their homes. 

The new social crisis, and Ukrainian refugee crisis, are placing additional pressures on EU health systems, including mental health services. Those working in the sector say there is not enough financial support from governments. 

Pope Francis says NATO's "barking" at Russia's door may have caused the conflict in Ukraine. Some EU lawmakers agree and suggest Washington is mostly to blame.

The European Commission's latest sanctions on Russia are presently just proposals. Hungary and Slovakia look set to veto the oil ban. There is growing concern surrounding how the Kremlin might respond to such a ban. 

That's because Russia's gas is even more important to the EU's economy than its oil. Economists say if Moscow was to switch off the gas immediately, it would be game over for the European Union.
Tagged
EU Crisis Ukraine Russia
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
Report: CIA Chief Met with Saudi Crown Prince in April
4 May 2022
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Warns Israeli Regime against Crossing ’Red Lines’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 May 2022
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
Amount of US Weaponry Delivered to Ukraine Revealed
3 May 2022
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
Yemeni Official: Saudi Coalition Continues to Violate Ceasefire in Yemen
3 May 2022
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
Chinese FM Spox: Talking about Human Rights by US ‘Shedding Crocodile Tears’
2 May 2022
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
Spain: “Israeli” Pegasus Spyware Attack Targeted PM’s Phone
2 May 2022
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
Lavrov Compares Zelensky to Hitler, ‘Israel’ Reacts
2 May 2022