0
Saturday 7 May 2022 - 09:16

Will Sweden regret joining NATO’s Nordic expansion plan?

Story Code : 992910
Will Sweden regret joining NATO’s Nordic expansion plan?

The Scandinavian power’s interest in joining spiked after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Just the idea of a NATO expansion northwards sparked a furious Russian response.

"Both the US and NATO have made very clear they are keen to see the two new Nordic additions to the block. However, with Sweden and Finland’s lingerie history of neutrality serving them so well until now, is joining the military alliance truly beneficial to their national and regional stability?

NATO members including the UK, US, France and Germany have been applying pressure to secure the two additions.

Moscow has repeatedly warned of "serious consequences" if Finland and Sweden join NATO, saying it would strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea and even raised the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the area.

The coming days are crucial. Finland will decide to apply for membership by May 12th. While Sweden, the less enthusiastic of the two, is conducting a security policy review, including the pros and cons of joining the alliance. The results are due on May 13. If both decide yes, the process of joining will be swift. But so too could Russia’s response.
Tagged
Europe Sweden NATO
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022
Norway Tests New
Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defense
5 May 2022
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int
Ukraine Gets 4.5 Bln Euros in Int'l Aid since Start of Conflict
5 May 2022
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
Zionist Settlers, Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque
5 May 2022
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
Russia: Israeli ‘Mercenaries’ Fighting in Ukraine
4 May 2022
US pulled out from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019.
With no missile host in Pacific, new US strategy seeks to arm Japan against China
5 May 2022
The file photo shows armed servicemen waiting near Russian army vehicles outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava.
Russia practices ‘nuclear-capable’ missile strikes amid Ukraine war
5 May 2022
A Russian T-72 tank
US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, NYT
5 May 2022
Taiwan Faces
Taiwan Faces 'Risk of Delayed Delivery' for US-made Stinger Missiles
4 May 2022
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
Putin Tells Macron West Should Stop Sending Arms to Ukraine to End Atrocities
4 May 2022