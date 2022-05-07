Will Sweden regret joining NATO’s Nordic expansion plan?

Islam Times - NATO’s hopes of securing two new additions to its military alliance are close to becoming reality as the historically neutral Nordic countries, Sweden and Finland, take serious steps towards applying for membership.

The Scandinavian power’s interest in joining spiked after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Just the idea of a NATO expansion northwards sparked a furious Russian response."Both the US and NATO have made very clear they are keen to see the two new Nordic additions to the block. However, with Sweden and Finland’s lingerie history of neutrality serving them so well until now, is joining the military alliance truly beneficial to their national and regional stability?NATO members including the UK, US, France and Germany have been applying pressure to secure the two additions.Moscow has repeatedly warned of "serious consequences" if Finland and Sweden join NATO, saying it would strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea and even raised the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the area.The coming days are crucial. Finland will decide to apply for membership by May 12th. While Sweden, the less enthusiastic of the two, is conducting a security policy review, including the pros and cons of joining the alliance. The results are due on May 13. If both decide yes, the process of joining will be swift. But so too could Russia’s response.