US judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) that challenged his suspension from the platform.

US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco on Friday rejected the lawsuit that challenged his suspension from the platform, Reuters reported.The judge did not agree with Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in the hope of preventing lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden's victory, thus overturning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but to no avail.That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud.Trump's lawyers alleged in a court filing last year that Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate."Following the removal of Trump's account, Twitter said his tweets had violated the platform's policy barring "glorification of violence." The platform said then that Trump's tweets that led to his removal were "highly likely" to encourage people to replicate what happened in the Capitol violence.Trump, who believes that the election was rigged by the US establishment in favor of Biden, has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.”According to recent surveys, most Republicans also believe that the election was stolen from the former president, and Trump is the legitimate President of the United States.Trump accused Twitter and Facebook of wanting to help Joe Biden’s campaign by enforcing policies that restrict users' ability to share a New York Post story that contained alleged details of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, also saying the former vice president had met with an adviser of the company.“Now, Big Tech — you see what’s going on with Big Tech? — is censoring these stories to try and get Biden out of this impossible jam. He’s in a big jam,” Trump said."He and his family are crooked and they were caught, they got caught," Trump added.Pulitzer Prize-winner American investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald has revealed in a recent article that an axis of the CIA, Big Tech and the DNC-allied wing of the corporate media spread an absolute lie in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election to help Biden win the vote.He wrote that “the CIA, Big Tech, the liberal wing of the corporate media and the Democratic Party” censored and suppressed “a series of major reports about then-presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.