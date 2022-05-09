0
Monday 9 May 2022 - 11:28

Enemy Seeking to Cripple Production in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei Warns

Story Code : 993290
A group of Iranian workers met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah of Tehran on Sunday.

In the gathering, the Leader praised the local workers for their great motivation in various fields after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, such as in the military, economic and political arenas.

Denouncing the global arrogance for its plots in the economic sphere to cripple the production in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said such hostile policy has become clearer in the past 15 years.

The whole sanctions against Iran have been imposed with the purpose of knocking out production in the country, the Leader noted, adding that the workers served in the front line and stymied the enemy’s plot.
