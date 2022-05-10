0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 05:54

EU to go into debt for Ukraine – Politico

Story Code : 993404
European Council President Charles Michel meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, April 20, 2022.
European Council President Charles Michel meets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, April 20, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) he needed $7 billion per month ($1 = €0.95) to pay salaries, pensions and other government expenditures. The US has pledged to provide a third of that sum for the next three months. The EU intends to make up the difference with special bonds, according to Politico.

The European Commission (EC) briefed ambassadors of the member countries about the plan on Friday, according to the outlet. It involves issuing debt using guarantees from EU member countries. The scheme is structured along the lines of SURE, the program used to raise €100 billion in aid for EU citizens who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. That debt was then securitized as bonds ranging from 5-30 years.

“Whenever there’s a problem with money, [the Commission] says SURE!” Politico quoted a diplomat as saying.

The plan could be unveiled as early as May 18 and at least three countries – including Austria, Germany, and Greece – have asked for alternative options, according to the outlet. They are reportedly hoping non-EU countries like Japan, Norway, and the UK would “chip in” as well, leaving the EU with less of a debt burden. France has also proposed that heads of EU states discuss the problem in a summit meeting at the end of May.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has proposed another option to fund rebuilding Ukraine: confiscating the Russian foreign exchange reserves currently frozen under EU sanctions. Borrell pointed to the example of Washington confiscating the funds of the Afghan central bank after the US withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over. It is “full of logic” to use Russian assets the same way, Borrell told FT in an interview published on Monday. 

In February, US President Joe Biden seized half of the $7 billion in Da Afghanistan Bank’s assets held in US financial institutions, saying it would go towards compensating victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks, while the other half would go towards “the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan’s future,” though it was not specified as to how. 

The New York Times described the move as “highly unusual,” the Taliban denounced it as theft, and even the former US-backed president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, termed it “unjust and unfair and an atrocity against Afghan people.”
Tagged
EU Ukraine Debt
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022