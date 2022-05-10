0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 07:11

EU lawmakers establish inquiry into Israeli spyware

The European Commission has been slated for refusing to take action against Tel Aviv for failing to rein in Israel's NSO company which produces Pegasus.

EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn told lawmakers it's a matter for national governments.

EU countries Poland and Hungary have been heavily criticized for buying the spyware from Israel, but one lawmaker says the bloc turned a blind eye when it was revealed in 2019 that Germany was spying on its allies.

Experts say the 'it's fine, I have nothing to hide' argument doesn't hold water.

The European Parliament's PEGA Committee is due to conclude its inquiry in eleven months from now. Already, there is a great deal of skepticism that the EU will take any action against Israel, regardless of the findings. After all, it has always shied away from doing so in the past.
