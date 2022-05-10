0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 08:21

US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 993440
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
Arab media reported on Monday night that heavy gunfire was heard at al-Harir Airport in Erbil province in northern Iraq.

The occupation forces fired on several civilian houses during military training, the Sabereen News reported.

The Rudaw network, which belongs to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, also wrote in a tweet," "US forces stationed in Harir airport in Shaqlawa, 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil, mistakenly fired at a number of houses and one car on Monday evening, with no casualties reported.”

Released images of the incident show that civilian houses and vehicles were damaged in the area, but more details have not yet been released.

Earlier, several rockets hit the Khabat area of Erbil province in northern Iraq, but no casualties were reported.
Tagged
Iraq Erbil US Attack on Civilian
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022