Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday a speech during the electoral festival the party held in South Lebanon ahead of the Lebanese Parliamentary Elections.

Welcoming all the participants in the electoral festival held in in the cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, Sayyed Nasrallah thanked them for their massive contribution.As His Eminence wished he had been among the huge crowd in person, he underscored that “this is part of the battle's requirements.”“There are study centers that conducted opinion polls on people’s priorities and concerns, and the vast majority were talking about living, economic, financial, and electricity concerns, high prices and corruption, and few people were tackling the resistance arms,” He elaborated.However, Sayyed Nasrallah lamented the fact that “Some political forces have unfortunately made the issue of the resistance weapons the main topic of their electoral campaigns.”“I want all the Lebanese to know that those who call today for the disarmament of the resistance are ignorant of what the south has experienced and what its people have suffered since the establishment of the temporary usurper entity in Palestine,” he confirmed.On this level, the Resistance Leader unveiled that “A political leader calling for disarming the resistance claimed during the national dialogue that ‘Israel’ has not practiced aggression against Lebanon since its establishment.”“On days like these in the 1948, the Zionist enemy invaded the southern villages, sanctified the lands and terrorized the people,” he recalled, pointing out that “‘Israel’ displaced the residents of the border towns in the South and carried out a horrible massacre in Hola prior to the establishment of any resistance movement.”He further stressed that “Those saying that ‘Israel’ attacked the South in response to Palestinian operations are ignorant or liars. In the 1950s, the “Israeli” enemy’s army used to enter into southern villages and to even kidnap security forces. In the 1960s, “Israel” even bombed the al-Wazzani project and the state remained silent.”As he cautioned that “Some Lebanese parties have recently resorted to falsification and disinformation to face the resistance,” he reminded that “South Lebanon, and its border villages have never been set on the list of the Lebanese state’s priorities or interests.”According to His Eminence, “The southerners adopted the choice of resistance as it was their sole option after being abandoned by the Arab states and the Lebanese state.”“Some politicians do not consider ‘Israel’ an enemy and do not believe that it has ambitions regarding Lebanon’s water and gas,” Sayyed warned, sending a sounding message to all who is concerned: “Let those who want to disarm the resistance understand what this resistance is. No one will be able to disarm the resistance.”Meanwhile, he urged the Lebanese to acknowledge that “their state has been studying a defense strategy since 1975.”Recalling the words of Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr who spoke of “the eradication of the ‘Israeli’ entity even before the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hezbollah Secretary General reminded that “Imam al-Sadr, who has trained and acquired weapons, considered that training on using arms is a duty like learning to pray and acquiring the Qur’an.”“Imam al-Sadr stressed that self-defense and dignity are part of a human’s decision that does not need permission from the state,” he stated, noting that “until today, Hezbollah didn’t dare to say what Imam al-Sadr used to say about ‘Israel’.”In parallel, His Eminence reminded that “Imam al-Sadr established the resistance and planned for it. Ever since he arrived in Lebanon, he called on the Lebanese state to protect the South from the “Israeli” attacks.”“Our scholars and leaders chose the state to fight under its banner, but the state was the one that abandoned the south and its people,” he emphasized, viewing that “Those calling for abolishing the resistance and disarming it are overlooking achievements that are the greatest in Lebanon’s history.”Reiterating that “The resistance alone, with all its factions, liberated the entire occupied Lebanese lands and prisoners behind ‘Israeli bars,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “By liberating Lebanon, the resistance has destroyed the image of “Great Israel”, which is unable to stay in Lebanon, given that Lebanon is the weakest among the countries. How can it occupy Syria and Egypt?”“The resistance restored to Lebanon and the countries of the region self-confidence and faith in the ability to liberate, and this was achieved by blood. The resistance in Lebanon defused the mines of sectarian strife after the ‘Israeli’ defeat and withdrawal from the South, contrary to what happened in other regions. The resistance is doing something that is much more important than liberation, which is protecting entire Lebanon from ‘Israeli’ greed and aggression,” he detailed.In addition, His Eminence wondered: “Who will protect the South and Lebanon if the resistance abandons its duties? Are they offering us an alternative to face ‘Israel’?”“When asking those who demand the disarmament of the resistance on the alternative they have nothing but ‘hand over your weapons to the state’, while Hezbollah has presented a defensive strategy,” he said, pointing out that “They have boycotted the dialogue table called for by President Aoun because they do not want to engage in discussions.”Expressing Hezbollah’s readiness for discussing a national defense strategy because we have reason and evidence, Sayyed Nasrallah asked: “Who in Lebanon can take a political decision to bomb the ‘Israeli’ settlements in case ‘Israel’ attacked Lebanon? We respect the army and it has a national creed and competent officers and soldiers, but is it capable of shouldering this responsibility at the current moment?”He also warned that “Those who call for the disarmament of the resistance, whether they know or not, want Lebanon to be exposed to the enemy in the land, sea and air.”“Does ‘Israel’ dare today to bomb any area in Lebanon? On what does Lebanon rely on to extract its wealth from gas and oil? On its right? Force is the only way to gain your rights.”Uncovering that “Hundreds of billions of dollars are present in our sea and waters,” the Resistance Leader confirmed that “The Americans come to negotiate the demarcation of borders because they know that Lebanon has a resistance.”To the Lebanese, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “You have a resistance that can tell the enemy when it bans Lebanon from extracting its energy resources it will also be banned and not a single company will come to operate in the Karish Field.”“They want Lebanon to abandon its biggest strength for extracting its oil and gas,” he cautioned, assuring that “We have a golden opportunity to extract our resources especially amid the Ukrainian war and the demand on gas.”According to His Eminence, “Those calling for disarming the resistance are doing so to sell their stance to the US.”“Even if Hezbollah is disarmed, the Americans will ask you to normalize with the ‘Israeli’ entity and naturalize the Palestinians in Lebanon. The goal in the July military war was to abolish the resistance, and these demands are the same today, which means that this ‘is a political July war’.”In response, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed Hezbollah supporters by saying: “You who triumphed in the July war after which the resistance remained, we look for you today and tell you that you must triumph in the ‘Political July War’. We have to go out on the 15th of May and practice political resistance to preserve the military one.”“Some say that he will not vote for the resistance because of the economic crisis, and we say the resistance will ensure that oil and gas are extracted from regional waters to resolve the crisis,” he stressed.Urging the Lebanese to stand by the resistance and by its allies, because they are also targeted, Sayyed Nasrallah assured the Lebanese state and people that “they have a brave resistance that can prevent the enemy from exploring for oil and gas.”“Resistance is the civilizational heritage and the personification of 47 years of pain, fighting, and martyrs, beginning with Imam Musa Sadr and all our honorable figures. This resistance is not a transient resistance and its people will not abandon it. This resistance is the resistance of Imam Sharafeddine, Imam al-Sadr, Sayyed Mohammed Hussein Fadlallah and Sheikh Mohammed Mahdi Shamseddine.”Commenting the announced “Israeli” military drills, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “Starting from 7 o'clock we asked the resistance formations in Lebanon to mobilize their weapons, cadres and leaders within certain percentages that would rise with time to be fully prepared.”To the “Israeli” enemy, the Resistance Leader sent a clear message: “We’ll not hesitate to face any folly towards Lebanon. We’re not afraid of your drills and your presence, and we are the ones who said 20 years ago that ‘Israel’ is weaker than the spider’s web.”