0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 13:19

Ulyanov: Trump Withdrawal from JCPOA Disrupted Regional Stability

Story Code : 993497
Ulyanov: Trump Withdrawal from JCPOA Disrupted Regional Stability
“Trump’s decision to withdraw from the #JCPOA caused big problems for multilateral diplomacy, stability in the region, nuclear non-proliferation and humanitarian situation in #Iran,” Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

“These are the major negative results, Were there positive results from the viewpoint of Republicans?” he added.

Ulyanov’s remarks came in response to a UOttawa University professor who said, “Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA has been one of the US’s most costly foreign policy blunders in recent years. But the key point @BrewerEricM makes is that – like other bad US foreign policy decisions – there are also increasingly costly second-order consequences.”

In 2018, the US launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran, under former president Donald Trump’s administration after Trump abandoned a historic nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Nuclear Action (JCPOA) which was signed in 2015 between Iran and world six powers (US, Russia, UK, France, China and Germany). The maximum pressure campaign targeted the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” restrictive measures.
Tagged
Donald Trump Mikhail Ulyanov JCPOA
Comment


Featured Stories
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022