0
Wednesday 11 May 2022 - 01:09

Zelensky Shares Image of Soldier with Nazi Insignia

Story Code : 993603
Zelensky Shares Image of Soldier with Nazi Insignia
The offending item was placed on Instagram and Telegram by Zelensky. In it, a soldier next to an artillery gun wears the ‘death’s head’, or “totenkopf” insignia of the 3rd SS Panzer Division, a unit of elite Nazi soldiers infamous for committing numerous war crimes and massacres of French civilians and Polish Jews. Zelensky himself is of Jewish heritage, RT reported. 

Advocacy groups consider the death’s head logo a “hate symbol” used by “Neo-Nazis and other white supremacists".

While the photo was soon removed, it was also posted to Twitter by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, under a quote by Zelensky acknowledging May 9 as the “Day of Victory over Nazism".

In a speech commemorating Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union, Zelensky on Sunday accused Russia of imposing "a bloody reconstruction of Nazism" upon Ukraine.

In Moscow, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the US and its NATO allies for supporting “Nazis” in Ukraine, and described the military operation there as a “pre-emptive strike at the aggression".

Ukraine is the only country in the world that has integrated openly neo-Nazi militias into its national military, and while these militias were once described by Western media as “neo-Nazi”, they are now referred to as “far-right groups”. Since Russian troops entered Ukraine in February, stashes of Nazi paraphernalia have been found in the houses and bases of these militia members, and social media accounts run by the Ukrainian government have posted similar images of soldiers wearing Nazi and far-right symbols.
Tagged
Ukraine Zelensky Nazi
Comment


Featured Stories
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
10 May 2022
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022